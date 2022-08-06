Watch Live: Families of victims and survivors of Uvalde, Buffalo mass shootings testify before Congress

The families of the victims and survivors of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde appear on Capitol Hill today to urge Congress to act on gun reform.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — House members in Washington are hearing heartbreaking testimony from families and survivors of the recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York. They are sharing their stories as they plead the House committee for tougher gun laws.

They heard from a brave little girl named Miah Cerillo who calmly recounted how her teacher was shot after locking the door and telling her fourth-grade students to hide behind her desk and backpacks.

"When I went to the backpacks, he shot my friend that was next to me, and I thought he was going to come back to the room, so I grabbed a little blood and put it all over me," Miah said in a video recording. "I got my teacher's phone and called 911 … I told her that we need help, and to send the police in our classroom."

The 10-year-old said she doesn't feel safe at school and asked for more security.

"I don't want it to happen again," Miah told committee members.

Kimberly Rubio, whose 10-year-old daughter Lexi was one of 19 students killed at Robb Elementary, said she and her husband had returned to the school twice that morning for their children's award ceremonies. They said goodbye to Lexi just before 11 a.m., told her they loved her and would pick her up after school for ice cream.

"I left my daughter at that school, and that decision will haunt me for the rest of my life," Kimberly said.

After learning about the shootings -- and that their 8-year-old son was safe -- they began a desperate search to find Lexi. They checked bus after bus at the civic center, but there was no sign of Lexi.

"At this point, some part of me realized she was gone. In the midst of chaos, I had the urge to return to Robb. We didn't have our car. Traffic was... everywhere. I ran. I ran, barefoot, discarding the flimsy sandals I had chosen that morning to compliment my outfit for my children's award ceremonies. I ran a mile, to the school, my husband behind me."

The hearings this week on Capitol Hill are to show the human toll of America’s gun violence and urge Congress to act.

Pressing for a deal, President Joe Biden met Tuesday with Sen. Chris Murphy, a key Democratic negotiator, who has worked most of his career trying to curb the nation’s mass-shooting scourge after the heartbreaking slaughter of 20 children at Sandy Hook Elementary in his home state of Connecticut a decade ago.

Murphy told reporters after the meeting that he was grateful to have an opportunity to update the president on the talks. “Obviously we’ve still got work to do in the Senate," he said.

Murphy said his goal is to try to get an agreement this week, but he added that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been clear that "we need some extra time to dot the i's and cross the t's that will get it.”

Also Tuesday, actor Matthew McConaughey, who is from Uvalde, made the rounds of Senate offices before heading to the White House to open the daily briefing. McConaughey, who earlier this year considered a run for governor of Texas, gave a speech on the importance of taking legislative action “to make the loss of these lives matter.”

“We want secure and safe schools and we want gun laws that won’t make it so easy for the bad guys to get the damn guns,” he said. The 52-year-old actor and his wife drove to Uvalde on the day after the shooting and spent time with some of the victims' families.

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee is expected to hear from more victims’ families and from fourth-grader Miah Cerrillo, who captured Americans’ attention after she described covering herself in her dead classmate’s blood and playing dead to survive the shooting rampage in Uvalde.

The Senate hearing Tuesday focused directly on the white supremacist ideology that authorities say led an 18-year-old gunman dressed in military gear to drive hours to a predominately Black neighborhood in Buffalo and live stream his violent rampage. The shooting left 10 people dead and several others wounded.