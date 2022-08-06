Galena Park ISD unanimously approves hiring more school officers

The district will now assure every campus and daycare in the district has an assigned officer.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Galena Park ISD unanimously approved a motion to hire 19 additional school officers for the district on Monday.

Editorial note: The above video is from a related story.

In a 6-0 vote, the district passed the motion which comes just three weeks following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The approval gives Dr. John Moore, Galena Park ISD's superintendent, the ability to move forward with negotiating and executing new contracts with law enforcement for the district's campuses.

Harris County Constable Precincts 2 and 3 will provide the 19 additional school officers, which will make sure every campus and other facilities in the district has an assigned officer.

The district serves more than 22,000 students across 24 campuses, according to their website.