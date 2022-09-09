DPS director confronted about report that he said no one would lose their jobs over Uvalde

CNN's reported that during an internal meeting that no one would be fired. This week, five troopers were being investigated, including two suspended.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — This week, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Steve McGraw was confronted with questions about whether he changed his mind about firing troopers for lack of action in Uvalde.

CNN reports that during an internal meeting, McGraw told law enforcement no one would lose their jobs, following the shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

McGraw said DPS regional director Victor Escalon will not be fired, but says he was misquoted on the possibility of other firings.

Right now, five DPS troopers are under investigation for their actions that day at Robb Elementary. Two of them have been suspended.