Ken Paxton to meet with Tucker Carlson next week as defense begins in impeachment trial

AUSTIN, Texas — Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will meet with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson next week as his impeachment trial nears its conclusion at the state capitol.

Paxton made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.

Paxton has only been at his own impeachment trial the morning of the first day to plead not guilty to the articles of impeachment against him. The suspended attorney general is accused of corruption and bribery for allegedly using the power and resources of the Office of Attorney General to help friend and political donor Nate Paul.

Paxton’s defense team will call their first witness Thursday morning. Once closing arguments are complete and deliberations begin, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the Senate will continue to meet every day until a verdict is reached, including during the weekend, if necessary.

Tucker Carlson was a former host on Fox News but was fired from the network earlier this year. He now hosts ‘Tucker on X’ – a show on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.