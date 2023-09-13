Why didn't Laura Olson, Ken Paxton's alleged mistress, testify Wednesday morning?

AUSTIN, Texas — The prosecution in suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial attempted to call Laura Olson, Paxton's alleged mistress, as a witness to kick off Wednesday's proceedings but was unable to do so.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who's serving as a judge in the impeachment trial, said there must be a 24-hour notice before a witness is able to testify. Olsen was added to the witness list at 3:53 p.m. on Tuesday, meaning she won't be able to testify until at least 3:53 p.m. Wednesday.
At the start of Wednesday's proceedings, the House managers had 5 hours and 17 minutes left on the clock to question witnesses while Paxton's side still had 9 hours and 57 minutes.
It's unclear whether Olson will end up testifying.
Watch day 7 of the trial live: