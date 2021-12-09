Board rules Astroworld lawsuits to be handled by one judge

Those who have been sued include rap superstar Travis Scott, Live Nation and other companies connected to the event.

HOUSTON — A judicial board has ruled that the more than 300 lawsuits that have been filed so far in Houston following a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival that left 10 people dead will be handled by one judge.

The consolidation order was issued Tuesday by a board of judges in Harris County.

Those who have been sued include rap superstar Travis Scott, who created the festival and was the headliner, concert promoter Live Nation and other companies connected to the event.