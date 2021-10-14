Texas House set to vote Thursday on transgender youth sports bill

HB 25 requires public school athletes to play on sports teams that match their biological sex. Democrats said the bill discriminates against transgender youth.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas House could pass a bill Thursday banning transgender students from playing on public school sports teams aligned with their gender identity.

The debate on House Bill 25 was ongoing late Thursday afternoon after starting several hours earlier.

“All this bill does is codify what the UIL is already doing,” said Rep. Valoree Swanson (R-Spring), one of the bill’s authors, during the floor debate.

HB 25 requires public school athletes to play on teams corresponding with their biological sex at or near birth. It lets girls play on boys' teams if a girls' team is not offered or available.

“Biological males, in addition to having much higher testosterone levels, have many other physiological advantages that girls just cannot overcome,” said Rep. Swanson.

Democrats argued the bill is a solution in search of a problem.

“To the community, this is Bathroom Bill 3.0: a bill that was not needed then and a bill that is not needed now,” said Rep. Mary González (D-San Elizario).

Democrats said calls to a crisis line for LGBTQ youth rose dramatically this year.

“When I was growing up, I was a lesbian and I never told anybody because it wasn’t okay,” said Rep. Ann Johnson (D-Houston).

Rep. Johnson shared with colleagues the lingering impact that hateful words she heard as a child had over the decades.

“I would ask that you vote on your heart and not the political risk that might come with making a very courageous decision,” said Rep. Johnson.