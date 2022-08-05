Jolanda Jones projected to win special election for Texas House District 147

In addition to going head-to-head in the special election, Jones and Danielle Keys Bess are also vying for the November Democratic nomination spot.

HOUSTON — Unofficial special election results project Jolanda Jones as the winner of the State House Rep. 147th seat.

Jones is ahead of Danielle Keys Bess by about 200 votes. Both candidates are vying for the November Democratic nomination spot.

The House District race is a unique one.

"It's still a race. We've been running two campaigns at the same time,” said Danielle Keys Bess, (D) State Rep. 147th candidate.

"It was a different kind of campaign because there are two separate elections,” said Jolanda Jones, (D) State Rep. 147th candidate.

The special election was called after Rep. Garnet Coleman retired at the end of February.

As the projected winner, Jones will fill Coleman's term through the end of December. The permanent seat is still up for grabs.

"From today there's literally 16 days before the next election,” Jones said.

District 147 covers a diverse portion of central and southeast Houston.

Based on the most recent U.S. census data, the area has been redistricted. The redistricted voters were on the March Primary and will be for the May runoff ballot.

"We will then have the redistricted voters participate in the runoff election for their new state rep for the next full term,” Keys Bess said.