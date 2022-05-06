Houston-area elections results for Saturday, May 7

We will post election results and links on this page when they come in.

HOUSTON — Voters head to the polls on Saturday, May 7 to decide two constitutional amendments and several local races.

Voters head to the polls on Saturday, May 7 to decide two constitutional amendments and several local races.

Here are details of the two constitutional amendments and what they mean.

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”

This proposition, if passed, would reduce the amount of taxes elderly and disabled homeowners pay to support public education starting next year. This is on the ballot after the legislature passed a property tax reduction in 2019 that didn’t apply to those two groups because their rates were frozen.

This is what you’ll see under proposition 2 on your ballot:

"The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000."

This measure impacts homestead exemptions in school districts. If passed, it would increase the amount homeowners can subtract from the value of their home from $25,000 to $40,000. Lawmakers say this will save homeowners an average of $175 a year.