Republican Wesley Hunt claims victory in Texas' newly created 38th Congressional District

HOUSTON — Republican Wesley Hunt claimed victory Tuesday night in the race for Texas' newly created 38th Congressional District.

He was one of the first to claim victory in the state after early voting and mail-in ballot numbers gave him 64% of the votes cast. That was enough for him to take the seat.

District 37 and District 38 were both recently created. District 37 is in the Austin area and is overwhelmingly Democratic while District 38 is in Houston and is solidly Republican.

Hunt has yet to hold public office but his name might sound familiar because he lost a close congressional race against Lizzie Fletcher in 2020.

Hunt is thrilled to start his official political career in the city he calls home.

“I think it’s so cool to be the first congressman in the history of any congressional district. I have the honor of being one of 435 people, and the fact that it’s a new one in Texas in my hometown, where I grew up, where I went to high school, it is one of the greatest honors of my life and I will cherish it,” Hunt said.