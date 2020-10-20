PODCAST: Harris County early vote numbers are getting national attention

What is Harris County doing right? Clerk Chris Hollins talks about the record numbers

HOUSTON — Early voters have been turning out in record numbers in Harris County, so much so that it’s caught the attention of the nation.

Harris County saw more than 100,000 voters a day for four straight days, up to 9,.000 votes an hour on average. Records are falling left and right and it shows no signs of letting up.

Our sister station, WFAA-TV in Dallas, has a podcast called Y’all-itics, which focuses on politics in Texas. They also noticed the stunning pace for Harris County and invited Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins on.

In the episode, Hollins talks about why we’re seeing the surge in voters, why lines are moving faster than expected and what happens if there are issues at a site.

The eyes of the nation are on Harris County!