UH poll shows tight race for Harris County Judge

A University of Houston Hobby School poll currently shows Hidalgo up 48% to 47% with 5% undecided.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A new poll shows a tight race for the Harris County Judge position. Incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo is taking on Alexandra Mealer for the top county job.

Hidalgo rode the blue wave into office in 2018 in what was a tight matchup and edged out Republican Ed Emmett by 2 points.

A University of Houston Hobby School poll currently shows Hidalgo up by 1 point - 48% to 47% - with 5% undecided.

Mealer is touting strong marks on crime and public safety and said the poll shows a repudiation of the current administration.

“Public safety and ethical government that those that are watching how the county government is really been transformed are not happy about it, so for us, it just shows in a competitive place — want to keep working hard to really offer this alternative that you know crime this is fixable — this is actually a result of specific policies by Lina Hidalgo,” Mealer said.

Hidalgo’s campaign also responded to the poll. They said they knew it was going to be a close race.