2022 Republican runoff election for Harris County Judge nominee

Republicans Alex Mealer and Vidal Martinez are hoping to reclaim the county judge office after Democrats took it over four years ago when Lina Hidalgo was elected.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The 2022 Republican runoff election for Harris County Judge is one to watch as Alex Mealer and Vidal Martinez battle it out.

They're hoping to reclaim the county judge office for Republicans after Democrats took it over four years ago when Lina Hidalgo unseated Ed Emmett.

The goal for both Mealer and Martinez is to unseat Hidalgo, but first, they have to separate themselves for voters. That's why they were hitting the streets before the polls closed.

“We’re in a campaign that's about crime, corruption and incompetence and I’m here to offer the voters a different chance to get back to the conservative infrastructure-related, businesslike judgment of running the county,” Martinez said.

Mealer slightly outperformed Martinez in the first round of the primary. She secured the No. 1 runoff spot and is hoping to come out on top again.

“Really, this is about a fight for good governance. We know that we need to equip resources and support our law enforcement,” Mealer said. “We’ve been able to show that we can really lead, organize and build a broad coalition, don’t have to talk about it waiting to happen in November it’s already happening now.”

Down the stretch, the GOP candidates are working to separate themselves from each other.

“I’ve been here 47 years ... she’s been here 6 years. I have served in every capacity that deals with the county, whether that be a federal prosecutor or port commissioner or the Greater Houston Partnership for the Transportation Committee, or on the Methodist hospital board. I’ve had a life of community service here,” Martinez said.

The GOP winner will face Hidalgo, who won her primary with 70% of the vote.