Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee claps back after Republican accuses her of trashing flags

When Rep. Brian Mast put Lee on blast in a Twitter video, Lee accused him of intentionally misleading the public because he has a "lust for retweets like a child."

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has been tweeting up a storm tonight in response to a Twitter video posted by a fellow member of Congress.

Florida Republican Brian Mast posted video Thursday showing American and POW flags in a bin.

"So this is a WTF moment in the House of Representatives. People are moving offices and this is apparently where Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee keeps her American flag, her POW flag, uh, in the garbage can. In the trash," Mast posted.

Lee fired back Friday night and accused Mast of intentionally misleading the public.

"As you voted against certifying the 2020 election results *after* January 6th, it is not surprising that you would take to Twitter to parrot yet another big lie," the Houston Democrat tweeted.

As you voted against certifying the 2020 election results *after* January 6th, it is not surprising that you would take to Twitter to parrot yet another big lie. Let’s talk about it: — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) December 10, 2022

She also shared a video showing the hallways of the Capitol are full of furniture and moving boxes as lawmakers move in and out of offices. She pointed out that the Architect of the Capitol handles the moving process and said she contacted the AOC about the flags.

"The AOC team has confirmed that the flags were placed in a tall vertical moving bin to prevent them from falling over while awaiting transport,"Lee tweeted.

"Additionally, this moving bin is not and has never been a trash receptacle."

Several Mast followers pointed out that the bin was clearly labeled that it was being moved to another office.

Today’s rescue mission: saving Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s American flag from the garbage can. @JacksonLeeTX18, anytime you’d like a lesson on flag etiquette, let me know. It’s one of the first things we’re taught in basic training. pic.twitter.com/dZljLi41GA — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) December 8, 2022

Mast, a veteran, hadn't responded to Lee's tweets at last check and his office hasn't responded to our request for a comment.

While I respect your military service and sacrifice to our nation, you do not have a pass to mislead the public. As a re-elected member of congress, you know that office moves are solely handled by the Architect of the Capitol (AOC). You know I had nothing to do with this. https://t.co/99kZZGUsH6 — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) December 10, 2022

Lee accused Mast of running to Twitter "to lust for retweets like a child."

Instead of you coming to me directly so that this could be resolved for all offices and all moves with the AOC, you chose to run to Twitter to lust for retweets like a child. You did not come to me because you and I both know that the AOC would have handled this immediately. — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) December 10, 2022

This is currently the scene in Washington. As you can see there are a lot of moving pieces moving around. pic.twitter.com/yRzLy5wm9E — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) December 10, 2022

Other members of Congress also weighed in. Rep. Ted Lieu called Mast's tweet "a dishonorable attempt to score cheap political points."