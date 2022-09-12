Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee claps back after Republican accuses her of trashing flags

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has been tweeting up a storm tonight in response to a Twitter video posted by a fellow member of Congress.
Florida Republican Brian Mast posted video Thursday showing American and POW flags in a bin.
"So this is a WTF moment in the House of Representatives. People are moving offices and this is apparently where Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee keeps her American flag, her POW flag, uh, in the garbage can. In the trash," Mast posted.
Lee fired back Friday night and accused Mast of intentionally misleading the public.
"As you voted against certifying the 2020 election results *after* January 6th, it is not surprising that you would take to Twitter to parrot yet another big lie," the Houston Democrat tweeted.
She also shared a video showing the hallways of the Capitol are full of furniture and moving boxes as lawmakers move in and out of offices. She pointed out that the Architect of the Capitol handles the moving process and said she contacted the AOC about the flags.
"The AOC team has confirmed that the flags were placed in a tall vertical moving bin to prevent them from falling over while awaiting transport,"Lee tweeted.
"Additionally, this moving bin is not and has never been a trash receptacle."
Several Mast followers pointed out that the bin was clearly labeled that it was being moved to another office.
Mast, a veteran, hadn't responded to Lee's tweets at last check and his office hasn't responded to our request for a comment.
Lee accused Mast of running to Twitter "to lust for retweets like a child."
Other members of Congress also weighed in. Rep. Ted Lieu called Mast's tweet "a dishonorable attempt to score cheap political points."