Politics

How Texas lawmakers voted in McCarthy ousting

McCarthy got support from all Texas Republicans who voted, but it didn't keep him from being removed.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted in a historic 216-210 vote Tuesday. It marked the first time in U.S. history that the House has voted out its speaker.

So how did U.S. reps from Texas vote? All Texas Republicans in the U.S. House voted ‘Nay’ on the resolution to remove McCarthy, meaning they sided with keeping him in office. The only exceptions were Rep. John R. Carter and Rep. Lance Gooden, who didn't vote. All Democrats voted 'Yea,' meaning they wanted him removed.

Below is a breakdown of how all Texas representatives voted:

Rep. Colin Allred (DEM): YEA

Rep. Jodey C. Arrington (REP): NAY

Rep. Brian Babin (REP): NAY

Rep. Michael C. Burgess (REP): NAY

Rep. John R. Carter (REP): NOT VOTING

Rep. Greg Casar (DEM): YEA

Rep. Joaquin Castro (DEM): YEA

Rep. Michael Cloud (REP): NAY

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (REP): NAY

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (DEM): YEA

Rep. Henry Cuellar (DEM): YEA

Rep. Monical De La Cruz (REP): NAY

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (DEM): YEA

Rep. Jake Ellzey (REP): NAY

Rep. Veronica Escobar (DEM): YEA

Rep. Pat Fallon (REP): NAY

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (DEM): YEA

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (DEM): YEA

Rep. Tony Gonzalez (REP): NAY

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (DEM): YEA

Rep. Lance Gooden (REP): NOT VOTING

Rep. Kay Granger (REP) NAY

Rep. Al Green (DEM): YEA

Rep Wesley Hunt (REP): NAY

Rep. Ronny Jackson (REP): NAY

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (DEM): YEA

Rep. Morgan Luttrell (REP): NAY

Rep. Michael McCaul (REP): NAY

Rep. Nathaniel Moran (REP): NAY

Rep. Troy Nehls (REP): NAY

Rep. August Pfluger (REP): NAY

Rep. Chip Roy (REP): NAY

Rep. Keith Self (REP): NAY

Rep. Pete Sessions (REP): NAY

Rep. Beth Van Duyne (REP): NAY

Rep. Marc Veasey (DEM): YEA

Rep. Randy Weber (REP): NAY

Rep. Roger Williams (REP): NAY

