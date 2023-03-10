How Texas lawmakers voted in McCarthy ousting

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted in a historic 216-210 vote Tuesday. It marked the first time in U.S. history that the House has voted out its speaker.
So how did U.S. reps from Texas vote? All Texas Republicans in the U.S. House voted ‘Nay’ on the resolution to remove McCarthy, meaning they sided with keeping him in office. The only exceptions were Rep. John R. Carter and Rep. Lance Gooden, who didn't vote. All Democrats voted 'Yea,' meaning they wanted him removed.
Below is a breakdown of how all Texas representatives voted:
Rep. Colin Allred (DEM): YEA
Rep. Jodey C. Arrington (REP): NAY
Rep. Brian Babin (REP): NAY
Rep. Michael C. Burgess (REP): NAY
Rep. John R. Carter (REP): NOT VOTING
Rep. Greg Casar (DEM): YEA
Rep. Joaquin Castro (DEM): YEA
Rep. Michael Cloud (REP): NAY
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (REP): NAY
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (DEM): YEA
Rep. Henry Cuellar (DEM): YEA
Rep. Monical De La Cruz (REP): NAY
Rep. Lloyd Doggett (DEM): YEA
Rep. Jake Ellzey (REP): NAY
Rep. Veronica Escobar (DEM): YEA
Rep. Pat Fallon (REP): NAY
Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (DEM): YEA
Rep. Sylvia Garcia (DEM): YEA
Rep. Tony Gonzalez (REP): NAY
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (DEM): YEA
Rep. Lance Gooden (REP): NOT VOTING
Rep. Kay Granger (REP) NAY
Rep. Al Green (DEM): YEA
Rep Wesley Hunt (REP): NAY
Rep. Ronny Jackson (REP): NAY
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (DEM): YEA
Rep. Morgan Luttrell (REP): NAY
Rep. Michael McCaul (REP): NAY
Rep. Nathaniel Moran (REP): NAY
Rep. Troy Nehls (REP): NAY
Rep. August Pfluger (REP): NAY
Rep. Chip Roy (REP): NAY
Rep. Keith Self (REP): NAY
Rep. Pete Sessions (REP): NAY
Rep. Beth Van Duyne (REP): NAY
Rep. Marc Veasey (DEM): YEA
Rep. Randy Weber (REP): NAY
Rep. Roger Williams (REP): NAY