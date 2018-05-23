Early voting results are in and Attorney Lizzie Pannill Fletcher is leading Activist Laura Moser with 69 percent of the votes.

The two are fighting to challenge Rep. John Culberson of Houston in the fall.

At a forum Monday night, Moser promised to excite the liberal base and bring new voters to the polls. Fletcher aims to appeal to Republicans and moderates who oppose Trump and the GOP leadership.

“I believe that I’m the candidate you should vote for because we cannot run the same types of campaigns and expect different results,” said Moser. “I believe with my history of grassroots activism and involvement and brining new people into the process.”

Fletcher is hoping her lifelong Houston background will help her win the election.

"I disagree with Laura when she says she is the only candidate who can talk to voters from across our community about issues because that's what I've been doing for nearly all of my life," Fletcher said of her volunteer work with the local Planned Parenthood chapter and other Texas progressive groups.

Fletcher has raised more money and started the runoff period with an advantage of $200,000. She has a humble television and has millions of dollars baking her up.

Moser suggest that her small-dollar donations could play out to her benefit in the fall because few of her contributors have maxed out to the federal limits.

The last time a Democrat ran a viable campaign for this seat was back in 2008, during the Obama presidential wave.

This is a historically Republican district. It reaches into the Katy suburbs, and it’s home to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and former President George H.W. Bush, along with a host of Republican stereotypes — oilmen and lawyers at places like Baker Botts who frequent the Houstonian for meetings over whiskey.

