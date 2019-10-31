HOUSTON — Tuesday is Election Day and we want our viewers to be able to hear directly from the candidates for Houston mayor.

An incumbent mayor, a former mayor, a Marine, a council member and a pastor are among those seeking office to run the fourth largest city in America.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was joined by lawyer Tony Buzbee, Houston City Councilman Dwight Boykins, businessman Bill King and pastor Kendall Baker on Oct. 21 at the KHOU 11 studios to address the biggest issues facing the city in the Houston Public Media-KHOU 11 debate.

Watch the full debate below to hear their pitches as to why they think they're the right choice for Houston mayor.

We gave every one of the other seven Houston mayoral candidates who did not participate in the debate the opportunity to pitch their platform to the voters.

Four of those accepted our offer. You can hear them in their own words below

Naoufal Houjami

Roy Vazquez

Derrick Broze

Sue Lovell

