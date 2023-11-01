Police officer running for Houston mayor accused of beating boyfriend with baton, court documents say

Robin Williams, who is an officer with the Missouri City Police Department, is charged with domestic assault-family violence, according to court documents.

HOUSTON — A Missouri City police officer faces allegations of domestic violence stemming from two incidents in which she is accused of using her baton and Taser on her boyfriend, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Robin Williams, 32, is charged with assault – continuous family violence. She was taken into custody on Tuesday,

Last spring, Williams launched a long-shot bid for Houston mayor. Now, she is being accused of beating her boyfriend with a baton in an incident that was caught on camera.

A judge Wednesday morning set bond at $15,000 for Williams. Her bond conditions include not having contact with the victim, cannot possess a firearm, and her concealed carry permit has been suspended.

The Harris County Precinct 7 Constable’s Office said a deputy was sent to Williams’ home on New Year’s Eve in response to a domestic disturbance call. The victim told the deputy he has a girlfriend he lives with at the home who assaulted him with her police baton.

The victim told the deputy that Williams arrived home early that morning, and they got into an argument, court documents state. She then punched him in the mouth, causing him to bleed.

The victim showed the deputy a video that was taken on Aug. 4 showing Williams in a Missouri City Police Department T-shirt, yelling at him and using a baton to hit him multiple times at their home.

The deputy reviewed the video and heard Williams telling the victim that he had broken her phone, “and you know I’m a police officer, that’s worth over $2,000.” The deputy saw Williams hit the victim with the baton several times in his body and legs while he recorded her.

The victim told the deputy that Williams also allegedly used her department-issued Taser on him, court documents state.