Gov. Abbott vetoes 76 bills as property tax battle continues between Texas House, Senate

Gov. Greg Abbott said he would keep striking down bills because he believes property tax relief is the most important issue at hand.

AUSTIN, Texas — As a standoff over property tax cuts dragged on, Gov. Greg Abbott followed through on his threat the veto more bills. He struck down 76 bills passed by state lawmakers this year.

Sunday was the veto deadline. Abbott said he believes property tax reform should come first. He even wrote that the vetoed bills weren't as important.

Last weekend, he also raised a new objection tied to school vouchers, which is another one of his legislative priorities.

Within 24 hours of the special session starting last month, both the Texas House and Senate passed bills to cut property taxes. Immediately after doing so, the House adjourned, leaving the ball in the court of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's Senate.

"The House gave us a take-it-or-leave-it deal on Day 1," Patrick said.

During a news conference in Houston last week, Patrick said he would refuse to budge on his chamber's plan, which lowers tax rates (like the House bill) but also includes raising the homestead exemption.

"Bottom line -- if the homeowners don't get their $100,000 exemption and the $1,200 to $1,400 tax cut every year for the rest of their lives, there will be no property tax cut for businesses," Patrick said.

The day after the news conference, which was four days away from the veto deadline, Abbott told reporters that without a deal on property taxes, he would continue to strike down bills.

"With each passing day, there'll be more vetoed (bills) that simply aren't going to make it to the finish line," Abbott said.

On the other side of the finish line is a bill sponsored by Democrat Rep. Ann Johnson, of Houston. Senate Bill 796 was vetoed.

"It is devastating to see really good bills killed because of politics," she said. "I don't see why it should have been vetoed. It was overwhelmingly supported in both the House and the Senate. Again, it was about protecting Texas consumers under Texas law rather than New York law and I thought we were always about protecting Texans."

Other vetoed bills included ones dealing with water conservation, making voting easier for people with disabilities and expanding protections against human trafficking.