LIST: Here are the bills Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has vetoed this session

As of Saturday afternoon, the governor has vetoed a total of 47 bills. Here's a breakdown.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — In an effort to get state lawmakers to come to compromise on a property tax bill this special legislative session, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has started flexing his veto power for bills passed during the 2023 regular session.

As of Saturday afternoon, the governor has vetoed a total of 47 bills. Here's a breakdown.

Vetoed House Bills

HB 181 - Establishes a Sickle Cell Disease Registry, which would have kept "accurate, complete records of cases of sickle cell disease to aid in the cure and treatment of sickle cell disease."

The bill was authored by representatives Jarvis Johnson, Stephanie Klick and Mike Collier. Gov. Abbott vetoed the bill on June 17.

HB 279 - Broadens the scope of current human trafficking laws to include protections for disabled individuals.

The bill was authored by representatives Jacey Jetton, Jessica González, Matt Shaheen and Shawn Thierry. It was vetoed on May 24.

HB 558 - Limits the governor's powers to use executive orders, proclamations or regulations to restrict the operations of an organization that benefits veterans during a state of emergency.

The bill was authored by Rep. Richard Raymond. It was vetoed on June 17.

HB 729 - Establishes a statewide Intellectual and Developmental Disability Coordinating Council composed of members of various state agencies, university programs and more. The council would develop and implement recurring five-year strategic plans to provide resources to Texans.

The bill was authored by representatives John Rose and Carl Sherman. It was vetoed on June 17.

HB 1466 - Limits the Texas Education Agency commissioner from adopting a rule excluding training certificates that are applicable to relevant licenses.

The bill was authored by representatives Travis Clardy and Sylvia Garcia. It was vetoed on June 17.

HB 2138 - Creates an exemption to allow nonprofit wildlife conservation groups to sell raffle tickets online.

The bill was authored by representatives Kyle Kacal, Ernest Bailes and Eddie Morales. It was vetoed on June 15.

HB 2416 - Creates a Gulf Coast Protection Account consisting of gifts, donations and grants both federal and local that would be used for the protection of the Gulf Coast.

The bill was authored by representatives Dennis Paul and Ed Thompson. It was vetoed on June 17.

HB 2879 - Allows for a provision in contracts for property improvements that allows the contract to become void if it requires the contractors to be brought outside the state.

The bill was authored by representatives Tom Oliverson, Eddie Morales, Keith Bell, and Richard Hayes. It was vetoed on June 15.

HB 3159 - Creates an accessible absentee mail system for people eligible to early vote by mail. It's designed to help those with disabilities vote.

The bill was authored by representatives Jeff Leach and John Bucy III. It was vetoed on June 17.

HB 4128 - Allows associate judges to oversee and monitor guardianship and protective services proceedings.

Authored by representatives Andrew Murr, David Spiller and Eddie Morales. It was vetoed on June 17.

HB 4158 - Requires the chief appraiser in each appraisal district to determine the number of residences in each school district that are subject to tax increase limitations.

The bill was authored by Rep. Mike Schofield. It was vetoed on June 14.

HB 4759 - Creates harsher penalties for owners in dog attacks.

The bill was authored by representatives Elizabeth Campos, Diego Bernal, Sylvia Garcia, Jeff Leach, and Penny Morales Shaw. It was vetoed on June 17.

HB 4779 - Creates more penalties for organized retail theft.

The bill was authored by representatives Salman Bhojani, Joe Moody, Toni Rose, Drew Darby and Jeff Leach. It was vetoed on June 17.

Vetoed Senate Bills

SB 247 - Adjusts the transport codes regarding honorary consulates.

The bill was authored by Sen. Carol Alvarado. It was vetoed on June 16.

SB 267 - Creates a Law Enforcement Agency Accreditation Grant program for law enforcement agencies with less than 250 peace officers.

The bill was authored by senators Phil King, Pete Flores and Royce West. It was vetoed on June 16.

SB 315 - Defines a "telephone call" in the context of telephone solicitation.

The bill was authored by senators Bob Hall, Lois Kolkhorst and Royce West. It was vetoed on June 16.

SB 348 - Addresses what may or may not be posted online in appraisal records.

The bill was authored by Sen. Drew Springer. It was vetoed on June 16.

SB 361 - Allows teachers employed by a school district in an appraisal district to serve on the appraisal review board.

The bill was authored by senators Sarah Eckhardt, Paul Bettencourt, Bob Hall, Robert Nichols, Tan Parker and Drew Springer. It was vetoed on June 16.

SB 467 - Increases the criminal penalties for tampering with fuel pumps.

The bill was authored by senators Paul Bettencourt, Tan Parker and Royce West. It was vetoed on June 14.

SB 485 - Designates the second Saturday in October Hospice and Palliative Care Day.

The bill was authored by Sen. Nathan Johnson. It was vetoed on June 16.

SB 498 - Requires the specification of what statewide technology centers may provide.

The bill was authored by Sen. Nathan Johnson. It was vetoed on June 17.

SB 526 - Requires approval from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to offer a program to incarcerated people that would qualify for a federal Pell Grant.

The bill was authored by Sen. Royce West. It was vetoed on June 16.

SB 796 - Requires insurance contract arbitration for subjects located entirely in Texas to be done in accordance with state law.

The bill was authored by senators Mayes Middleton and José Menéndez. It was vetoed on June 17.

SB 813 - Requires the Texas Commission on Environmental Equality to notify legislators when there is a violation of the water code in their region.

The bill was authored by senators Borris Miles, Carol Alvarado and Royce West. It was vetoed on June 17.

SB 1080 - Requires the Lost Pines Groundwater Conservation District to establish a mitigation program to address overdrawing an aquifer.

The bill was authored by Sen. Lois Kolkhorst. It was vetoed on June 15.

SB 1393 - Addresses insurance rates for property located within 4 miles of a Texas Windstorm Insurance Association-designated catastrophe area.

The bill was authored by Sen. Mayes Middleton. It was vetoed on June 17.

SB 1399 - Addresses permitting requirements and procedures for certain concrete plants.

The bill was authored by senators Charles Schwertner, Carol Alvarado, Sarah Eckhardt, Borris Miles and John Whitmire. It was vetoed on June 17.

SB 1431 - Addresses what information is considered confidential for current and former administrative judges for the State Office of Administrative Hearings.

The bill was authored by Sen. Juan Hinojosa. It was vetoed on June 16.

SB 1568 - Defines the terms "substitute trustee" and "trustee" in the context of purchasing property.

The bill was authored by Sen. Donna Campbell. It was vetoed on June 16.

SB 1615 - Aims to increase access to and reduce the unnecessary burdens that go along with a cosmetology license.

The bill was authored by Sen. Judith Zaffirini. It was vetoed on May 19.

SB 1712 - Addresses the purchasing of property for a limited partnership.

The bill was authored by Sen. Charles Perry. It was vetoed on June 16.

SB 1979 - Commissions a yearly report from the Texas A&M University Texas Real Estate Research Center on single-family home purchases and sales by institutional buyers.

The bill was authored by senators Bryan Hughes, Paul Bettencourt, Lois Kolkhorst, Mayes Middleton and Kevin Sparks. It was vetoed on June 16.

SB 1998 - Designates how some ad valorem tax forms must be filled out.

The bill was authored by Sen. Paul Bettencourt. It was vetoed on June 15.

SB 2016 - Addresses the certifications of dietitians and designates who qualifies as a licensed dietitian.

The bill was authored by senators Judith Zaffirini and Royce West. It was vetoed on June 17.

SB 2035 - Addresses anticipation payments for governing bodies for bond proposals.

The bill was authored by Sen. Paul Bettencourt. It was vetoed on June 13.

SB 2052 - Increases the maximum fee imposed by the Southeast Texas Groundwater Conservation District for drawing groundwater.

The bill was authored by Sen. Robert Nichols. It was vetoed on June 16.

SB 2260 - Repeals a section of the Human Resources Code about cases with multiple reports.

The bill was authored by Sen. César Blanco. It was repealed on June 16.

SB 2275 - Repeals a section of the Government Code associated with the Texas Supreme Court's authority to adopt rules.

The bill was authored by Sen. Bryan Hughes. It was vetoed on June 17.

SB 2379 - Addresses aquifer storage and recovery projects for a portion of the Edwards Aquifer.

The bill was authored by Sen. Charles Schwertner. It was vetoed on June 16.

SB 2453 - Adds regulations for residential and commercial buildings, including energy and water conservation standards.

The bill was authored by senators José Menéndez, Donna Campbell, Sarah Eckhardt and Royce West. It was vetoed on June 16.

SB 2493 - Updates the language of a law regarding rental unit repairs and the refund of security deposits.

The bill was authored by Sen. Mayes Middleton. It was vetoed on June 15.

SB 2597 - Addresses the creation of a Montgomery County Municipal Utility District.

The bill was authored by Sen. Brandon Creighton. It was vetoed on June 16.

SB 2598 - Addresses the creation of Honey Creek Improvement District No. 1.

The bill was authored by Sen. Angela Paxton. It was vetoed on June 16.

SB 2604 - Addresses the creation of Harris County Municipal Utility District No. 589.

The bill was authored by Sen. Borris Miles. It was vetoed on June 16.

SB 2605 - Addresses the creation of a Knob Creek Municipal Utility District.

The bill was authored by Sen. Pete Flores. It was vetoed on June 16.

SB 2613 - Addresses the creation of a Tabor Ranch Municipal Management District.

The bill was authored by Sen. Tan Parker. It was vetoed on June 16.

SB 2616 - Addresses the creation of Travis County Municipal Utility District No. 27.