The Texas primary is March 1. Here's what you need to know about early voting and voting day

Early voting for the Texas primary runs from Feb. 14 to Feb. 25. Election Day is Tuesday, March 1.

HOUSTON — The 2022 Texas primary is approaching, and there are several things Texans can do to prepare.

What's on the ballot?

This will be the first election in which Texans will be voting in new political districts.

Click here to see which district your home is in.

Republicans and Democrats will choose their candidates to face off in November for district-based congressional and legislative offices, the State Board of Education, and judicial seats.

Click here for a breakdown of each Republican and Democratic candidate in the March primary.

Are you registered to vote?

Before heading to the polls, make sure you're registered! There's an easy way to check on the Texas Secretary of State's website.

What do I need to vote?

You will need an acceptable form of identification to vote. Acceptable forms of ID are:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

If you don't have any of the above-listed forms of ID and can't get one, you can bring one of the following in order to request a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration:"

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

Election websites for local counties

Voting by mail

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail (received, not postmarked) is Feb. 18.

To be eligible to vote by mail in Texas, you must:

Be 65 years or older;

Be sick or disabled;

Be out of the county on Election Day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or

Be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or

Be confined to jail for a non-felony, but otherwise eligible

The deadline for mail-in ballots to be returned to the county is Election Day, which is March 1. If they’re postmarked by 7 p.m. that day, they’ll be counted as long as they’re received by the county by 5 p.m. March 3.

Absentee ballots can also be delivered to the county elections office in person with a valid form of ID while polls are open on Election Day.

Completed ballots from military or overseas voters are accepted if they’re received by March 7.

Who's on the ballot?

The information below is directly from the Texas Tribune.

Governor

The governor is the chief executive of Texas. The seat has not been held by a Democrat since 1995, and Republican Greg Abbott is seeking a third term. His primary challengers include former state Sen. Don Huffines and former Texas GOP chairman Allen West. On the Democratic ticket, former El Paso congressman Beto O’Rourke has statewide name recognition after his 2018 U.S. Senate and 2020 presidential runs.

Lieutenant Governor

The lieutenant governor, the second-highest executive in the state, presides over the state Senate and heavily influences the state budget. Republican Dan Patrick is seeking a third term. Mike Collier is running against him and was the Democratic nominee in 2018.

Attorney General

The attorney general is the top lawyer in Texas, representing the state in mostly civil litigation. Ken Paxton is seeking a third term, and his tenure has been clouded by a high-profile securities fraud indictment and FBI investigation into claims of malfeasance in office. He has attracted three primary foes who are well known in Texas politics.

Land Commissioner

The land commissioner manages mineral rights for public lands in Texas and oversees the Alamo. The race is wide open as incumbent George P. Bush is running for attorney general.

Agriculture Commissioner

The agriculture department supports farmers, regulates fuel pumps, and administers school lunch programs. Sid Miller is seeking a third term.

Comptroller

The comptroller is the state official responsible for collecting taxes, overseeing the state treasury, and forecasting the amount of money that’s available for the state’s two-year budget. Republican Glenn Hegar is running for a third term.

U.S. House

Texas has a new 38-district congressional map that incorporates two new House seats the state gained due to population growth. U.S. representatives serve two-year terms, and 31 sitting members are running again. The state’s current delegation consists of 23 Republicans and 13 Democrats. The new map increases the number of districts that hypothetically would have voted for Donald Trump in 2020 from 22 to 25.

Railroad Commissioner

In Texas, the Railroad Commission regulates the oil and gas industry. Members of the three-person board are elected statewide. One seat is up for election in 2022.

Supreme Court of Texas

Three of the nine seats on the Supreme Court are up for election in 2022. Justices are elected statewide, and Republicans currently hold all the seats.

Texas Court Of Criminal Appeals

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the state's highest criminal court. The nine members are elected statewide and are currently all Republican. Three seats are up for election this year.

State Board Of Education

There are 15 districts within the State Board of Education. Nine are held by Republicans, and six are held by Democrats.

Texas Senate

Every seat in the 31-member Texas Senate is up for election this year because the districts were redrawn by current legislators. Sixteen Republican incumbents were drawn into safe districts for reelection, and two additional Senate seats being vacated by Republicans would almost certainly go to new GOP candidates over Democrats next year based on the percentage of voters in the district who voted for Donald Trump over Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race. Senators serve four-year terms.

Texas House

There are 150 members of the Texas state House. Each state representative serves a two-year term. The election takes place under a new map drawn by current legislators which creates 85 districts that would have favored Trump in 2020 and 65 that would have voted for Biden. The current partisan breakdown of the House is 83 Republicans and 67 Democrats, though Trump won only 76 of the current districts in 2020.

