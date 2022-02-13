What to know about early voting during the March primary in Harris County

90 locations throughout the county will be open for voters who want to cast their ballot early

HOUSTON — On the eve of early voting, Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria said there are a number of factors that make 2022’s March primary election unique.

“It’s our biggest election as an election administration’s office -- a new consolidated system on new voting machines with these new laws, in a pandemic, with more people excited about registering to vote and getting out … I’m very excited to see how all of these dynamics play out," Longoria said.

Early voting will begin Monday and registered voters can cast their ballot:

In-person

Curbside if you have something preventing you from going inside the poll (reasonably hurt, sick or harmed)

Or vote-by-mail (deadline 2/18 to return your mail ballot application)

Voters will need an approved form of ID – which includes a Texas Driver License or U.S. passport – or a suitable alternative.

If you applied for a vote-by-mail ballot but want to vote in person, you will need to bring your ID to change your status.

And any registered voter can vote at any one of this year’s 90 locations across the county.

“Which is more than double what we’ve seen in past primaries because more people are voting early instead of on Election Day," Longoria said.

According to the Harris County Elections Administrator’s Office, 2.5 million people are registered to vote in Harris County – that’s an increase of 250,000 registered voters from the 2018 election.

“Usually you see a really big voter registration increase in a presidential year, just ahead of the gubernatorial, but we were able to increase voter registration by having a dedicated team of outreach people," Longoria said. “And so I think we’re seeing both an increase in voter registration but also again, in those off-year elections, people are more interested in what’s going on in politics and what elections mean."

Monday is a chance for voters to get a headstart on making their vote count.

“Ultimately, I’m just excited to see Harris County coming out and voting in these historic midterm elections," Longoria said.

Most polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. - with some exceptions.