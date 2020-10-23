One million people have now voted during Early Voting in Harris County

County leaders are hoping to push turnout even higher this weekend.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County has surpassed one million ballots cast during early voting for the 2020 election with more than a week to go.

Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins took to Twitter to announce the milestone Friday afternoon.

"ONE MILLION people have now voted during Early Voting in Houston!!! Keep voting until 7 p.m. today. Vote at any of our 122 locations and find their wait times: http://HarrisVotes.com/Locations #HarrisVotes Hey, @JJWatt, how 'bout an RT?" Hollins tweeted, tagging the Texans star to get the word out.

The milestone came after he had already announced earlier in the day that early voting turnout in Harris County had already surpassed the total number of ballots cast during early voting in 2016.

County leaders are hoping to push turnout even higher this weekend.

They’re teaming up with the Rockets and MTV to literally roll out the red carpet for voters who show up to the Toyota Center Saturday.

The Rockets offered up their arena to handle big crowds and make voting safer during the pandemic.

The site is a first time-polling place with a first-ever option for Harris County voters to leave their mark.

More than 2,500 companies, nonprofits, and elections officials are taking part in “Vote Early Day” from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The early voting period in Texas runs through next Friday.

