10 drive-thru voting sites give Harris County voters a safer option for casting ballots

HOUSTON — A lot of people are understandably concerned about voting in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s one of the reasons a record number of voters have requested mail-in ballots. But now that Gov. Greg Abbott has limited counties to one drop-off location for those ballots, most voters would have to drive miles out of their way or take their chance with the post office.
Drive-thru voting offers Harris County residents a safer, more convenient option to vote early or on Election Day.
Locations
- Fallbrook Church
- Houston Community College - West Loop
- Houston Community College - Alief Bissonnet
- Houston Food Bank
- Humble Civic Center
- John Phelps Harris County Courthouse Annex, Pasadena
- NRG Arena Gate 8 Kirby St Entrance
- Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church
- Toyota Center Tundra Parking Garage, Leeland St. Entrance
- Windsor Village Kingdom Builders Center
Find your closest DTV site at www.harrisvotes.com/locations?lang=en-US
Hours
The hours for drive-thru voting sites will be the same as all polling locations. For early voting, they’ll be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. On Election Day, the hours are also 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On October 29 and 30, a few sites will be open around the clock.
RELATED: Voters, voting rights groups sue Gov. Greg Abbott over order to close ballot drop-off locations
What to expect
- Look for the DTV signs located at the entrance of all 10 sites
- A greeter will offer optional hand sanitizer and face mask
- Turn off your engine and all electronics such as cell phones
- Display valid photo identification
- You will be handed a portable voting machine through your window to vote
- If there are multiple voters, each will take turns to vote
- Be courteous by remaining silent while each voter votes
- Receive your “I Voted” sticker, and we will see you next time!
Benefits
- Safer for voters naturally socially distanced within their vehicle
- Secure using same voting machines and procedures as walk-in voting
- Accessible to all voters
- Efficient by serving 10-30 voters at all times at each site
- Convenient for voters never having to leave their vehicle
- Different from curbside voting
- Drive-thru voting is different from curbside voting. The curbside option is only for voters with disabilities and is available at all polling sites.
Harris County is the first jurisdiction in Texas history to create this new method of voting at scale that allows any registered voter to cast their ballot without leaving the comfort of their vehicle.