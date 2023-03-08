Yes, a letter a viewer received from Harris County Elections asking for information is real

A viewer contacted KHOU 11, saying a letter they received looked off and asked us to look into it.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Our VERIFY team is looking into a letter Maryann from Pasadena received, asking for information to keep her voter registration information current. The letter was from the Harris County Elections Office, but Maryann said it looked off and asked us to look into it.

THE LETTER

The letter asked Maryann for information, including the last four digits of her Social Security numbers, permanent address and more. Is it legitimate?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the Harris County Elections Office, they use the National Change of Address system to help keep your voter registration up to date, but sometimes due to a move or other issues, discrepancies pop up between your permanent address and the address tied to your voting.

In that case, they said they’ll send an address confirmation letter like the one Maryann received. It’ll ask for info like your state ID number, your current address and the last four digits of your Social Security number.

Harris County Elections said you should fill it out with your permanent residential address, then send it back even if you’ve lived in the same place for years.