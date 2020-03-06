Proposed bill would tackle racial injustice and inequality nationwide

Congressman Al Green's proposal includes creating a national department that would oversee reacial injustice and inequality.

HOUSTON — A local congressman is working on a bill that he promises to help address racial injustice and inequality in our country.

Congressman Al Green believes his proposal would help tackle racism in every aspect.

Green has come up with a resolution and he’s currently working on a bill that would create a new department called the Department of Reconciliation equipped with a cabinet-level position.

“I was angry and we have to do something with that anger constructively,” said Green, whose ninth congressional district spans from southwest Houston out west to Missouri City.

The purpose for the department, he said, would be to address issues regarding inequalities—whether its policing, housing or even banking injustices.

"Right now, we take each incident and we decide we need a law for this, we need a law for that. Why not have a department that is looking at a strategy to come up with the laws necessary to deal with this in all walks of life?" Green said.

Green said the cabinet leader would develop and implement a strategy, then report to congress on a semi-annual basis on the progress they’ve made.

“We are declaring a war on racism and discrimination. Another Texan. My hope is we have the same success that President Johnson had,” said Green.

Green is still in the writing process and hopes to present the proposed bill soon.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is working on police reform legislation that she plans to present Thursday. She says it would include guidelines on recruitment, de-escalation, accreditation and enforcing the fact that police are here to protect and serve the people.