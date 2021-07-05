PHOTOS: NICU babies at Children's National Hospital dress up for Halloween

Check out these adorable costumes!

WASHINGTON — Babies in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Children's National Hospital in D.C. are getting into the Halloween spirit!

Nurses at the hospital dressed up some of the cute babies in costume, including a ladybug, an astronaut and Batman. The hospital said "Baby's first Halloween" is an important milestone for parents everywhere, and it's no different for the little ones in the NICU.

The NICU provides around-the-clock care to sick or premature babies. It has health care providers who have special training and equipment to give babies the best possible care.

"Bringing the Halloween fun to our littlest patients is one of the many ways we work to keep our families’ spirits high during what is often a stressful time," said Gabrielle Little with Children's National Hospital.