Why are concert, sporting event tickets so hard to get?

Not only are tickets scarce, but prices on the secondary market are also ridiculous!

HOUSTON — Why are tickets for concerts and sporting events so hard to get, and so expensive when you do find them?

Why they’re hard to get

According to Variety, the big reason is that Ticketmaster holds back as much as 90% of the available tickets. Those tickets are held back for the secondary market. That includes credit card companies, promoters, radio stations, and fan clubs. The tickets that are available are often snapped up by resellers.

If you think ticket scalping is a modern phenomenon, in 1856, the New York Times wrote about so-called ticket speculators, calling the practice intolerable.

In the 21st Century, those resellers are online, but how are they allowed to sell tickets with a 7,000% percent markup if ticket scalping is illegal? The short answer is it is not illegal. There is no federal law against it. While a handful of states do have laws against it, Texas is not one of them. In Houston, there is only a city ordinance that limits selling tickets on public property without a permit.

What can fans do?