The popular drink may not be great for your teeth

HOUSTON — Why do experts say carbonated water is not quite as healthy as still water?

First off, let’s get one thing clear -- unsweetened sparkling water is still way better for you than soda. And for soda addicts trying to kick the habit, the fizz and the sometimes subtle flavor can be just the thing to quench their thirst. But when it comes to hydration, water is still the OG.

The New York Times reports that’s because of something lurking in sparking water that we don’t often think about.

Carbonated water is more acidic than regular old water. The bubbles are made with carbon dioxide, which converts to carbonic acid when it mixes with our saliva.

Also some brands include citric acid for taste. That can help erode your teeth, though unsweetened sparkling water is not as bad as soda or fruit juice, according to a study in the journal of the American dental association.

Still, experts tell the Times that carbonated water should be a once a day treat instead of your main source of hydration.

If you can’t resist, try pairing them with food to help neutralize some of that acid or use a straw to reduce contact with your teeth.