One of the people who found the boy says they tried performing CPR before police arrived.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — There are new details in the death of a Central Georgia four-year-old who fell from a third-floor balcony in Florida.

According to a police report from the Panama City Beach Police Department, an officer responded to the incident around 6:43 a.m.

A Laketown Wharf Resort resort staff member and another man were found kneeling next to the unresponsive 4-year-old.

The man says that he tried performing CPR on the boy.

The report says the boy had a substantial amount of blood beneath his head and officers could not feel a pulse or heartbeat.

Fire and EMS arrived on scene at 6:48 a.m. and began checking for vital signs and when those measures were unsuccessful they advised the time of death at 6:50 a.m.

The father told officers that he put the child to bed at midnight and was unaware how or when the boy left the room.

He says the 4-year-old always cries and immediately comes to his bedside when he wakes up from sleeping.

The father was then was taken to the police station for more questioning and crime scene services arrived to further process the scene.

Police confirmed to 13WMAZ that the child's family was visiting Florida from Warner Robins.