How you can help survivors of earthquake that rocked Turkey, Syria

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake has killed more than 3,400 people in Turkey and Syria and injured . It has also left many people with nowhere to go.

Those people include Ahmad Abdin's family, who are all sleeping in their car.

"Everybody needs help by now because they are all on the street," said the Houston body shop owner. "They're scared to get in the house because you know they saw a building collapse."

Ebru Ak, the president of the American Turkish Association-Houston, described what's happening in those counties as devastating.

"I can't even find the words," he said.

Ak said much of her family is stranded because of the damage caused to infrastructure. The earthquake is being classified as one of the biggest in the area in 100 years with aftershocks felt across the region. One of those, a second tremble, registered a confirmed 7.5 magnitude.

"We lost out like roads and airports, and most of the government buildings are impacted," Ak said.

For the survivors and first responders, frigid conditions are making things worse.

"Most of the area is under the snow," Ak said.

Many of the survivors are Syrian refugees who have already faced years of war -- and now this.

'People are frustrated from you know, of the war," Abdin said. "Of course, now this happened for them. I mean, I'm sure there are people who are just miserable right now."

Abdin and Ak told KHOU 11 that Turkey was in the midst of celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the Republic of Turkey. The country was in the midst of planning celebrations when the earthquake happened. Now, there is a seven-day mourning for this tragic situation.

If you are looking to help the survivors of the earthquake, you can donate to this GoFundMe page.