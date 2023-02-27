Toddler outs wanted fugitive hiding in home, deputies say

Deputies said, while at the home, none of the adults present would say whether or not the woman was inside the house.

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. — Deputies in Whitley County, Ky. were able to locate a fugitive with the help of an unlikely source when a toddler outed a woman hiding in his home.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department posted about the arrest on Saturday evening.

The sheriff’s department said a pair of deputies, along with help from the Williamsburg Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, went to a home in Williamsburg to serve a woman wanted on multiple outstanding warrants for her arrest.

Deputies said, while at the home, none of the adults present would say whether or not the woman was inside the house.

Then a toddler stood up, put his hands on his hips, and told the deputies, “It is good to be honest…we shouldn’t lie, she is inside the room next to the bathroom.”

The deputies found the woman and took her into custody. The 45-year-old woman was arrested on two outstanding warrants for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.