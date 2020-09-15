Wilmer Paz Perez, left, and his brother, Raul Paz Perez, were arrested and booked with first-degree rape, accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

KENNER, Louisiana — Police are looking for one of the three brothers accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in Kenner on September 9.

35-year-olds Raul and Wilmer Paz Perez have been arrested and are being held without bond at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna after being charged with first-degree-rape of a victim under the age of 13, a release from the Kenner Police Department said.

Police have been looking for the third brother, 31-year-old Elder Paz Perez.

The brothers, who were friends of the victim's family, were alone in the house with the girl in early September when they started to make sexual advances towards her.

The three men offered the girl money, but she refused and locked herself in the bathroom before the men somehow unlocked the door and raped her, police said.

Elder Paz Perez already has a second rape allegation involving another victim against him, police reported.

Anyone willing to share information on the whereabouts Elder Paz-Perez are asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

