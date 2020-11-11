Nasa partnering with more than a dozen private companies | Connect the Dots

A Texas-based tech business is on the roster for the $15 million project that may last up to two years.

America hopes to send astronauts back to the moon and beyond.

Nasa recently announced it is teaming up with businesses across the country, from small businesses to big aerospace firms.

17 companies in 10 different states

In total, the government agency will be collaborating with 17 companies located in 10 different states to work on projects vital to the nation's next moon mission.



Those projects include new 3-D printing technology, new ways to keep solar arrays dust-free and even new ways to protect space ships when they return from orbit.

Big firms and small businesses



There are heavy hitters in the commercial space business like Blue Origin founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos and Elon Musks' Space X.

Smaller firms are also getting a shot. There's even a Texas tech business on the list. Austin-based Sensuron will help design parts that could one day be used on a ship's fuel tank for an extended mission in space.





Program will last up to 2 years