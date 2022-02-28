Ukrainian Houstonian rallying support for her home country

Viktoriia Sabinina grew up in Ukraine and moved to Houston just before she turned 20. Now, she's doing what she can to help as Russia invades.

HOUSTON — Ukrainian supporters are rallying in Houston. On Monday, a protest was held at the Russian consulate.

A local woman has gained thousands of Instagram followers during her push to help Ukraine. Viktoriia Sabinina, a Ukrainian Houstonian, hopes the attention can help her people get the aid they need.

Sabinina grew up in Ukraine and moved to Houston about seven years ago when she was 19. She said her grandparents, other family members and friends are still in the eastern European country that's being invaded by Russia.

"I can’t comprehend how they handle it," she said.

Sabinina took to social media to voice her support. She's sharing important news and providing links for more people to show their support.

"At the end of the day, we are literally just glued to our phones reading the news. ... I am always thinking about it," Sabinina said.

She said her growing following landed her an interview with the national Ukrainian TV network.

"I am going to be talking to them about our efforts in Houston and America," she said.

She said her family and friends who didn't leave Ukraine are now hiding in basements. She said she's especially concerned about her 90-year-old grandmother because access to food is becoming more difficult.

"No one prepared for it. The stores are empty ... (there's) no food. It’s a big humanitarian issue as well. People are sitting in the basement hiding ... they’re running out of food. And they went to the supermarket today and all the shelves are empty because they can’t bring food to the city," Sabinina said.

She hopes to be reunited with her family one day. Hopefully, in a free Ukraine.

"Just hoping for the best. Always trying to think we are strong and go through it like champions. Everything is going to be OK," she said.