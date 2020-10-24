Trump calls 'Borat' star an unfunny 'creep'

Trump himself has appeared on a show with Sacha Baron Cohen in the past called HBO's 'Da Ali G Show,' in 2003.

President Donald Trump said he thinks Sacha Baron Cohen, the comedian behind the "Borat" films, is "a creep."

Baron Cohen's new movie, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," shows Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a compromising position in a hotel room with a young woman acting as a journalist.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday night that he didn't know what happened with Giuliani.

"But, you know, years ago he tried to scam me," Trump said of Baron Cohen. "And I was the only one that said, 'No way. This guy is a phony guy.'"

"I don't find him funny," Trump said, adding, "To me, he's a creep."

Trump appeared briefly on HBO's "Da Ali G Show" in 2003, but walked away from an interview with Baron Cohen's Ali G character after just a minute.