Sally update: Soon-to-be hurricane is a flood threat for Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi

HOUSTON — Tropical Storm Sally is getting more organized. Sally is expected to make landfall Tuesday as a Category 1 hurricane in eastern Louisiana. The tropical storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it makes its way toward the borders of Louisiana and Mississippi.
It's a slow-moving system, and one main concern is Sally it will bring flooding rains and a storm surge to impacted areas with 24" of rain possible in isolated spots, warns the National Weather Service:
As of 10 a.m. Monday, the center of the storm was about 140 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Sally was moving to west-northwest at 6 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system has maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour with higher gusts.
Mayor David Camardelle issued a mandatory evacuation Sunday for residents in Grand Isle, La. Check other evacuations from WWL-TV in New Orleans.
Watches and warnings have been issued for the eastern coast of Louisiana, including New Orleans, all the way wast to Florida's Gulf Coast.
Sally is expected to bring hurricane-force winds by early Tuesday, with tropical storm conditions possible on Monday. Storm surge is possible along the northern Gulf Coast on Monday. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for parts of the Louisiana coastline.
Tropical Storm Sally path and forecast cone
Tropical Storm Sally spaghetti models
Tropical Storm Sally watches and warnings
Track Tropical Storm Sally
Be prepared if a storm comes our way
BEFORE THE STORM
- Make a home inventory
- Have a current copy of your declarations page that has your policy number and your agent's number
- Review your policy with your insurance agent to determine if you have adequate coverage
- Repair loose boards, shingles, shutters and downspouts to prevent them from becoming an issue in high winds or torrential rain
- Have an evacuation plan, and include plans for your pets
- Make sure your emergency equipment is in working order, including a battery-powered radio, flashlights and extra batteries. Also, make sure to gather all medicine, replenish your first-aid kit and stock a week's worth of non-perishable food and water
- Charge your cell phone and fill your car with gas
- Program all emergency phone numbers
DURING THE STORM
- If you are advised to evacuate, leave as soon as possible. Retain all related receipts - they may be considered in your claim. If you aren't in a recommended evacuation and you plant to stay home, stay informed by listening to weather alerts
- Keep windows and doors closed at all time, and, if possible, board them up with wooden or metal shutters
- Stay away from the windows and in the center of the room, or, stay in an interior room
- Avoid flood water, as it may be electrically charged from downed power lines
- Check on family members and friends
AFTER THE STORM
- Check to be sure your family members are safe
- If you did evacuate, wait for official notice that it is safe to re-enter your neighborhood and your house
- Document damaged property, and take photos and videos. Don't dispose of any damaged items without approval
- Keep a record of any temporary repairs or expenses to prevent further damage to your property