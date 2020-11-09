Sally update: Soon-to-be hurricane is a flood threat for Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi

The slow-moving tropical storm is expected to be a hurricane by the time it makes landfall early Tuesday between New Orleans and Mobile.

HOUSTON — Tropical Storm Sally is getting more organized. Sally is expected to make landfall Tuesday as a Category 1 hurricane in eastern Louisiana. The tropical storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it makes its way toward the borders of Louisiana and Mississippi.

It's a slow-moving system, and one main concern is Sally it will bring flooding rains and a storm surge to impacted areas with 24" of rain possible in isolated spots, warns the National Weather Service:

Here's our latest rainfall and flash flooding information regarding Sally. Isolated areas of 24 inches of rain possible where Sally makes landfall. A HIGH RISK remains in effect for Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/lrJQoBgurk — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) September 14, 2020

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the center of the storm was about 140 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Sally was moving to west-northwest at 6 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system has maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour with higher gusts.

Mayor David Camardelle issued a mandatory evacuation Sunday for residents in Grand Isle, La. Check other evacuations from WWL-TV in New Orleans.

Watches and warnings have been issued for the eastern coast of Louisiana, including New Orleans, all the way wast to Florida's Gulf Coast.

Sally is expected to bring hurricane-force winds by early Tuesday, with tropical storm conditions possible on Monday. Storm surge is possible along the northern Gulf Coast on Monday. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for parts of the Louisiana coastline.

Tropical Storm Sally path and forecast cone

Tropical Storm Sally spaghetti models

Tropical Storm Sally watches and warnings

Track Tropical Storm Sally

Be prepared if a storm comes our way

BEFORE THE STORM

Make a home inventory

Have a current copy of your declarations page that has your policy number and your agent's number

Review your policy with your insurance agent to determine if you have adequate coverage

Repair loose boards, shingles, shutters and downspouts to prevent them from becoming an issue in high winds or torrential rain

Have an evacuation plan, and include plans for your pets

Make sure your emergency equipment is in working order, including a battery-powered radio, flashlights and extra batteries. Also, make sure to gather all medicine, replenish your first-aid kit and stock a week's worth of non-perishable food and water

Charge your cell phone and fill your car with gas

Program all emergency phone numbers

DURING THE STORM

If you are advised to evacuate, leave as soon as possible . Retain all related receipts - they may be considered in your claim. If you aren't in a recommended evacuation and you plant to stay home, stay informed by listening to weather alerts

. Retain all related receipts - they may be considered in your claim. If you aren't in a recommended evacuation and you plant to stay home, stay informed by listening to weather alerts Keep windows and doors closed at all time, and, if possible, board them up with wooden or metal shutters

Stay away from the windows and in the center of the room, or, stay in an interior room

Avoid flood water, as it may be electrically charged from downed power lines

Check on family members and friends

AFTER THE STORM