The Justice Department says Demontre Antwon Hackworth bought 75 guns from one dealer in just six months.

DALLAS — A North Texas man is facing federal charges after he allegedly bought over 90 guns from licensed dealers in order to illegally resell them, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday.

In a news release, the Justice Department said Demontre Antwon Hackworth, 31, was arrested in Dallas on June 10 by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). He was indicted for dealing firearms without a license and making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

According to the department, Hackworth allegedly purchased 92 guns -- 75 in just six months from one dealer -- from federally licensed firearms dealers. The department said he then allegedly resold the guns without a license and without conducting background checks on the buyers.

The department said the one dealer who sold Hackworth 75 firearms has since relinquished their seller's license.

The department said at least 16 of the guns connected to Hackworth were recovered in Texas, Maryland and Canada after the firearms were allegedly used in incidents such as homicide, aggravated assault and drug trafficking.

"Illegal firearms trafficking is not a victimless crime," said Special Agent in Charge Jeff Boshek of the ATF's Dallas Field Division. "There are real consequences when individuals illegally engage in the business of buying and selling firearms."

"We are cracking down on the criminal gun-trafficking pipelines that flood our communities with illegal guns, and we have instructed our federal prosecutors and law enforcement agents to prioritize prosecutions of those who are responsible for the greatest gun violence. The case we are announcing today is just one example of those efforts," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.