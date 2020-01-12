Lottery winner uses money to donate Thanksgiving dinners

William Bailey of North Carolina took home more than $100,000 and used some of it to feed people in need on Thanksgiving.

The Associated Press reports William Bailey of Weddington, N.C., took home $118,755 after taxes.

His wife, Hazel, reportedly said the couple took their 16 grandchildren to distribute the meals.

Hazel said she wasn't sure how many meals were purchased, but there was talk by her husband about getting 20 turkeys.