DEA issues warning about 'rainbow' fentanyl being used to target young Americans

DEA officials are warning the public about "brightly colored fentanyl" pills that are being used to target young Americans.

WASHINGTON — The United States Drug Enforcement Administration is warning people about "brightly colored fentanyl" pills they say are being used to target young Americans.

According to the DEA, brightly colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills have been found in 18 states. Authorities said it appears to be a new trend being used by drug cartels to sell the highly addictive drug and make it look like candy to children and young people.

“Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes — is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said. “The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.”

The DEA said the brightly colored fentanyl has been seized in multiple forms, including pills, powder and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk.

There have been reports that certain colors are more potent than others, but the DEA said lab testing has shown no indication that that's true and that every color, size and shape should be considered extremely dangerous.

Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat in America. According to the CDC, 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66% of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

In September 2021, the DEA launched the "One Pill Can Kill Public Awareness Campaign" to educate Americans about the dangers of fake pills.