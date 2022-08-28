'He overdosed' | Mothers come together in The Woodlands to talk about an increasing problem

A group of moms in Montgomery County came together to educate the community about drug overdoses.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A group of moms in Montgomery County came together Sunday to educate the community about drug overdoses. It's a problem the county judge said is rising, with a more than 300% increase in fentanyl overdoses since 2020.

"We are here for more than just a purple shirt. We are here to remember," Montgomery County Precinct 1 Judge Wayne Mack said.

It's a chance to remember the faces of their loved ones that have died due to drugs.

"He overdosed," Sherry Barton said.

But Barton and four other moms who lost their sons wanted to bring awareness and help educate others on the issues that exist.

"He became involved in heroin and meth. He became addicted and he just wasn’t able to get past it. He lost his life to it," Barton said.

Her 29-year-old son Chance Barton died in February 2019.

"I don’t want other people to go through this. It scares me for me and for my grandchildren," Barton said.

Because of that, the mothers brought in experts: local firefighters and doctors to explain how the drugs work and even teach people how to administer Narcan nose spray to save someone’s life. There’s one drug in particular they say has become an increasing problem in many areas.

"Let's call fentanyl poisoning what it is. Murder," Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Ryan Garcia was 17 when he died from an overdose.

"It was a Percocet that was laced with fentanyl and his brother found him and it was too late for Narcan. He passed," his mother said.

Ryan’s family is from Austin They said they had to be there to share his story.

"He was the jokester of the family he lit up a room," his mother said.

They're also bringing awareness to the problem. They said it helps them in their grieving process.

"Now, they are learning and they are able to tell their friends pass the word around," his mother said.

Breaking down the stigma was a big part of the event.