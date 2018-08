HOUSTON - On Friday, Mattress Mack and Harris County Judge Ed Emmett voted in favor of a $2.5 billion proposal to pay for flood prevention projects.

"We gotta stop the flooding in Houston , it's too traumatic in on our city, on our citizens. We gotta spend the money to make Houston safe, to make Houston semi-waterproof, right judge?" Mack said.

Early voting lasts until August 21st, with Election Day on Saturday, August 25th, the anniversary weekend of Hurrican Harvey.

