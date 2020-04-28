Young boy dies after being found face down in a bathtub in Tomball

Homicide investigators are on scene.

TOMBALL, Texas — A young boy is dead after he was found face down in a bathtub Tuesday morning.

The scene is in the 25900 block of Fountaine Bleau Drive.

CPR was done on the child before he was taken to the hospital where he died.

No other details were provided on this scene but we do know homicide detectives are currently investigating.

This is the second death of a 4-year-old boy in the last 24 hours.

Monday night, a boy died after he was found unattended in an apartment complex swimming pool in northeast Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the young boy wandered away from family members and at some point in the afternoon and ended up unattended in the pool area at the Timber Ridge Apartments on Aldine Bender Road.

He was taken from the pool to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead.

This investigation is ongoing.

