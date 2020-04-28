Sheriff: Boy wandered away from family before drowning in apartment pool

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A boy died Monday after he was found unattended in an apartment complex swimming pool in northeast Harris County.
At some point in the afternoon, the 4-year-old boy wandered away from family members and ended up unattended in the pool area at the Timber Ridge Apartments on Aldine Bender Road, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
He was taken from the pool to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead.
Gonzalez said the investigation is ongoing.
