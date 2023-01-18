Remains found in woods near where police had narrowed down search for missing woman

Police said they're working to identify remains found in woods along Wilmington Street in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON — A woman's body was found Wednesday in a wooded area in Sunnyside, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the discovery was made along Wilmington Street, near the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Reed Road, in southeast Houston.

The remains were found near where police narrowed their search efforts a day prior for a missing woman. Investigators were at a Sunnyside apartment complex and blocked off a parking lot. Authorities were seen at a unit on the second floor. It's unclear what they found but they did say it was connected to Leslie Obi's disappearance.

Houston police said they're working to identify the remains and wouldn't confirm that it was Obi's body that was found.

Search for Leslie Obi

On Tuesday, Houston police said they were at an apartment complex on the southeast side as part of their investigation into a woman who has been missing for about a week. The complex on Scott Street near Reed Road isn't far from where the remains were found.

Police said the investigation at the apartment complex was related to the search for Obi, 43, who was last seen on Jan. 11 near Charleston Park Drive along U.S. Highway 90 Alternate and West Bellfort Avenue.

If you have information on Obi's disappearance, you're asked to call Houston police at 832-394-1840. You can also contact Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.