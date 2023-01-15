Search for missing woman last seen in northeast Houston underway

Leslie Obi, 43, was last seen Wednesday in southwest Houston. Updated information shows Obi may actually be on the northeast side.

HOUSTON — A search is under for a missing 43-year-old woman who was last seen on Jan. 11 in southwest Houston.

Texas EquuSearch said Leslie Obi was last seen Wednesday near the area of Charleston Park Dr., which is along U.S. Highway 90 Alternate and W. Bellfort Ave.

But according to officials, the latest information has her last known location near Ley Rd., which is near the Trinity Gardens neighborhood in northeast Houston.

Officials didn't say what Obi was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller told KHOU 11 that Obi had a family member, Larry Guillory, who went missing in 2001. According to Miller, Guillory was later found dead.

If you have information on Obi's disappearance, call Houston police immediately at 832-394-1840. You can also contact Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.