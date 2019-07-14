HUMBLE, Texas — A man is dead after being shot at a home in Humble, police confirm.

This happened Sunday in the 5400 block of Palamino Court around 4:55 a.m.

There was a party at the home, where Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators say the man was invited. The man and woman are a former couple, Sgt. Eric Clegg said.

At some point, there was an altercation between the two of them.

She told police the man was choking her before she was able to get her handgun and shoot him.

Police said the man died at the scene.

The woman was not arrested. Investigators will gather more information and present it to the district attorney's office to determine whether to pursue charges.

"There were several individuals inside the house and right now we're in the process of just getting statements from everybody," Sgt. Clegg said. "It appears to be just a disturbance that went wrong."

