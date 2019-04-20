HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating after they found a woman dead in a car that crashed in a ditch off the Grand Parkway feeder road in west Harris County.

The car, which deputies identified as a white 2010 BMW, was found near Highway 99 and Louetta Road at around 11:30 p.m. Friday, but investigators believe the crash may have happened Thursday.

Deputies believe the woman ran a stop sign and entered a dead in area before she drove over a big pile of dirt that caused her car to launch in the air and land in a ditch.

It is unclear if the woman was the driver or a passenger. Investigators said they will be testing for intoxication.

This is a developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: