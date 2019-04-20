HOUSTON — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a violent crash on the city's Southwest side. According to Houston Police the crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 8600 block of Cook Road.

A spokesperson for the department says the motorcyclist was headed south on Cook Road when the driver slammed into the back of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, adding the rider then hit a power pole.

The 22-year-old man was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest hospital, where he died.

A witness to the violent wreck, who was leaving his neighborhood to head to the store, tells KHOU 11 News he thought the motorcyclist was trying to pass the Jeep Grand Cherokee when the rider crashed.

That witness says the impact slung the man on the bike into the power pole.