Woman drowns in Lake Conroe after falling off float, authorities say

CONROE, Texas — A woman drowned on Lake Conroe on Sunday evening, according to Montgomery County authorities.
Around 6:30 p.m., a caller told authorities that the woman fell off a float in the Atkins Creek Cove area and didn't resurface.
Authorities responded to the area and with the help of search boats, were able to find the woman's body in about 20 feet of water at about 11:34 p.m. Divers were able to recover her body and an autopsy is pending.
Montgomery County authorities identified the woman as 20-year-old Aerial Mone Cann Nechoal Grant, from Houston.
It's the second drowning on Lake Conroe this season and it was the third reported deadly water incident on June 7, 2020.
